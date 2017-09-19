A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread damage across the city.

Reports put the epicenter 34.1 miles (south-southwest of the city of Puebla, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to CNN, it was felt in the center of Mexico City, which is about 75 miles from the epicenter.

At least 44 people are dead from the earthquake, according to Reuters.

Close to 20 buildings have collapsed so far, BNO News reported.

The earthquake came on the 32-year anniversary of a magnitude 8.0 earthquake that hit Mexico City, killing near 9,500 people, according to CNN. That earthquake occured on Sept. 19, 1985.

Two weeks ago, an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Mexico, which killed more than 90 people and damaged the homes of 2.3 million others.

President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted, "I have called a meeting for the National Emergency Committee to evaluate the situation and to coordinate any actions. Plan MX has been activated."

He convocado al Comité Nacional de Emergencias para evaluar la situación y coordinar acciones. El PlanMX ha sido activado. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) September 19, 2017

Videos from the ground in Mexico City show the extent of the widespread damage.

Mexico City just got hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The damage is very visible. https://t.co/iFtKEZLig7 — Ugene's Politics (@UgenesPolitics) September 19, 2017

Así se vio la CDMX desde las alturas segundos después del sismo de este medio día. pic.twitter.com/oWDagcjiiV — Periódico Excélsior (@Excelsior) September 19, 2017

One video shows a building falling apart, as shared by BuzzFeed News.

Video shared by @todonoticias appears to show some of the earthquake's damage to a building in Mexico Citypic.twitter.com/MJqWduimKQ — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 19, 2017

Another shows cars parked on the road as buildings shake and rattle.

#BREAKING: Here is the moment when the earthquake struck Mexico City. (Video by @AlertaChiapas) pic.twitter.com/DfEcxF7nob — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 19, 2017

The video below shows a building completely collapse. Jorge Guajardo, the Mexico ambassador to China from 2007 to 2013, called it “devestating.”

Devastating images from Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/RpF7sUq31s — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Enrique Acevedo, news anchor for Univision, called the same video “catastrophic.”

More videos from bystanders on the ground in Mexico City reveal catastrophic damage to many structures around the capital. pic.twitter.com/0fAhvsz8fU — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) September 19, 2017

The video below shows an apartment building collapsing.

RAW VIDEO: Apartment Building Collapses In Mexico City pic.twitter.com/orfjFjozFo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 19, 2017

Texas Rep. Mauricio Cantu shared a video that shows a building exploding in Mexico City.

Video captures building exploding after a 7.1 Earthquake strikes Mexico City. Please pray for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/tOytBnYQuR — Mauricio Cantu (@mcantu06) September 19, 2017

NBC News captured this video of people moving away from a suspected gas leak.