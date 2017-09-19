A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico City on Tuesday afternoon, causing widespread damage across the city.
Reports put the epicenter 34.1 miles (south-southwest of the city of Puebla, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to CNN, it was felt in the center of Mexico City, which is about 75 miles from the epicenter.
At least 44 people are dead from the earthquake, according to Reuters.
Close to 20 buildings have collapsed so far, BNO News reported.
The earthquake came on the 32-year anniversary of a magnitude 8.0 earthquake that hit Mexico City, killing near 9,500 people, according to CNN. That earthquake occured on Sept. 19, 1985.
Two weeks ago, an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Mexico, which killed more than 90 people and damaged the homes of 2.3 million others.
President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted, "I have called a meeting for the National Emergency Committee to evaluate the situation and to coordinate any actions. Plan MX has been activated."
Videos from the ground in Mexico City show the extent of the widespread damage.
One video shows a building falling apart, as shared by BuzzFeed News.
Another shows cars parked on the road as buildings shake and rattle.
The video below shows a building completely collapse. Jorge Guajardo, the Mexico ambassador to China from 2007 to 2013, called it “devestating.”
Enrique Acevedo, news anchor for Univision, called the same video “catastrophic.”
The video below shows an apartment building collapsing.
Texas Rep. Mauricio Cantu shared a video that shows a building exploding in Mexico City.
NBC News captured this video of people moving away from a suspected gas leak.