After completing its Blue and White meet this past weekend, the BYU swim and dive teams will travel to Salt Lake City on Friday for a relay meet against the University of Utah at 5 p.m., in the Ute Natatorium.

“This relay meet is one of the more exciting meets to come to and watch for spectators,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “Relays are always fun and a lot of athletes get to participate. There is no score, so there is no pressure on either team. It is a way to showcase each team’s talents and abilities.”

The meet will include freestyle relays, as well as co-ed relays and many others. Even the divers will compete and swim in a relay. While the 4x100 meter freestyle relay will be the only event that counts toward national rankings, the meet will be the first time in the 2017-18 season that the Cougars will compete against another school.

BYU will face Utah two more times this season at the Ute Natatorium. On Dec. 1, the dive team will compete at the Utah Diving Invitational, and then on Janurary 27, 2018, both the swim and dive teams will compete against the Utes.