SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski has appointed Jon Larsen as the city’s transportation director.

The Transportation Division is responsible for the planning, design and operation of the transportation system across the city, including walking, biking, transit and auto travel. As director, Larsen will manage programs and initiatives to improve mobility and access, and will lead in support of an improved, sustainable transportation grid.

In addition, Larsen will also be tasked to take the lead in implementing Salt Lake City’s first ever Transit Master Plan, which focuses on increasing connectivity, affordability and enhanced transit routes to improve the city’s transit network.

For the past six years, Larsen served as the director of modeling and data for the Wasatch Front Regional Council. In that role, he led a team of engineers and planners in providing technical analysis for all modes of travel. He previously worked as a transportation engineer and project manager for both WCEC Engineers and Fehr & Peers.

Larsen, who holds a master’s degree in science from Brigham Young University, is scheduled to begin his new position on Oct. 9.