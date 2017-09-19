SALT LAKE CITY — Although Sept. 19 is International Talk Like a Pirate Day and many are probably busy working on their Captain Jack Sparrow impressions, it would be wrong to let this day pass without acknowledging the birthday of the Muggle-born, book-loving wizard, Hermione Granger.

Today marks the wizard's 38th birthday. The sassy, intelligent character has been a source of humor and wisdom for many since the first book was published 20 years ago, according to the Deseret News.

To celebrate Hermione's birthday, watch 8-year-old Issy Simpson, a contestant on this year's season of "Britain's Got Talent" who combines her love of books and magic into a trick that stuns all four judges.

The young magician advanced to the final round, where she ended up finishing as a runner-up.

