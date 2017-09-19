Two apostles and other Church leaders spent the weekend in Texas with volunteers cleaning up damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled from Utah to Houston, Texas, to provide encouragement to the hundreds of Mormon Helping Hands volunteers who continue to help residents impacted by the hurricane that hit the region at the end of August. They were joined by Elder S. Gifford Nielson, General Authority Seventy; Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; and area leaders.

The Church leaders spoke at worship services in capacity-filled chapels awash in a sea of bright yellow Mormon Helping Hands T-shirts. After the meetings, hundreds of volunteers, including Latter-day Saint missionaries, left to serve their neighbors in cleanup efforts.

The Mormon leaders visited neighborhoods affected by the flooding, providing words of encouragement to the residents. They also met with Rev. Harvey Clemons Jr., pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Houston, who asked Elder Ballard to offer a prayer.

During the hurricane evacuations, some residents of the Houston area took refuge in a furniture store showroom, a move that garnered national media attention. The Church leaders made an unscheduled stop to meet the owner, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who opened his stores as emergency shelters for evacuees and Texas Army National Guard troops.