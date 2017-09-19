PRICE — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will host a free waterfowl hunting clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Desert Lake Waterfowl Management Area east of Elmo.

The clinic, which is open to youths and adults, will occur a week before the youth waterfowl hunt in Utah’s southern waterfowl hunting zone opens, allowing hunters to brush up on skills they need before heading into the field.

“There will be plenty of fun and practical opportunities for both new and experienced hunters,” Walt Maldonado, a wildlife recreation specialist in southeastern Utah, said in a statement. “There’s something here for everybody.”

The clinic will feature several stations that will help hunters practice various hunting skills, including duck identification, shooting, duck calling, training dogs and decoy arrangement.

Youth participants can also shoot clay pigeons from a duck blind. The targets will be thrown at various angles to simulate the different types of shots waterfowl hunters encounter in the field.

A variety of shotguns will be available for adults and youth to use. Participants will learn which firearms and ammunition are best for hunting ducks and geese, proper shooting technique, and other skills necessary for a safe and successful hunt.

The clinic will culminate in a duck-calling contest, and prizes will be awarded. Inexperienced duck callers will get a crash course and time to practice before the contest.

To register for the clinic, visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call the division’s southeastern region office at 435-613-3707.