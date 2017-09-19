Utah abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart said in a recent interview with fellow survivor Daisy Coleman that she once "felt like it would be better to be dead" after she was raped and held captive for nine months.

Smart, who was abducted in 2002 at age 14, spoke with Coleman for an episode of “Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen.” The interview will air locally at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Fox 13.

“I felt like it would be better to be dead than to continue living being a rape victim, being a rape survivor,” Smart said. “I felt in that moment if there had been an easy way out, I probably would have taken it.”

Smart also recounted her experience in captivity. In 2002, she was abducted from her home by Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, according to the Deseret News.

Smart said she went through a lot of confusion once she was rescued.

“Nobody told me what was going on," she said. "One second I was being reunited with my parents, the next second I was being questioned, the next second, they take me up to the hospital that, then they’re like, ‘Oh, take off your clothes. Oh, let’s do this kit on you.’ Nobody was really telling me anything, and I remember when they were doing the rape kit, I just remember thinking, ‘What’s going on?’”

Barzee is serving a 15-year prison sentence, while Mitchell is serving a life sentence.

Smart said her experiences taught her that no one has right the hurt anyone.

“It’s so ridiculous when you see anything on the news and some people’s first comments are questions like, ‘What was she wearing? What was she doing?’" she said. "... It doesn’t matter. It literally doesn’t matter if you are dancing around naked completely drunk. Nobody has the right to hurt you."

Smart said back in July that she is ready to recount her story in Lifetime’s “I Am Elizabeth Smart.”

She said that the movie could help make a difference in people’s lives, according to The Associated Press.

"I will say that it is the best worst movie I've ever seen. I mean, I think it's so well done. I think it was accurate," she said. "I'm very proud of it, but at the same time, part of me thinks I'll be happy if I never have to watch it again."