ZION NATIONAL PARK — The Angels Landing Trail, one of park’s most popular and heavily used trails, will undergo routine maintenance beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2. The project should be completed Friday, Oct. 6.

Crews will be working on very steep terrain, and to prevent rocks from falling on visitors on the West Rim Trail below, the park must close both trails to all visitors.

The West Rim Trail will be closed between the trailhead at the Grotto and Scout Lookout. Through hikers will not be allowed to pass Scout Lookout until after 1 p.m. Oct. 2. The trail will be open the rest of the week. Alternate suggested hikes during the closure are Observation Point or Hidden Canyon.

￼During the maintenance project, crews will replace guideposts and worn sections of chain, remove litter and graffiti, and re￼shape some of the steps chiseled into the sandstone.