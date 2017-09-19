CEDAR CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy killed in an auto-pedestrian accident over the weekend says while they are devastated, they are finding some comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his father.

Noehren "Dory" Eggett, of Cedar City, was playing night games with friends on Saturday in an area just west of Walmart, 1330 S. Providence Center Drive, when he ran into the path of a car on Cross Hollow Road and was hit.

"During his short 13 years, Noehren touched the hearts and lives of many people," according to a memorial fund page set up for Noehren. "He will always be remembered for his big smile, his kind heart, his sense of humor and his willingness to think of others before himself."

Noehren was the only boy in family of 12 siblings and stepsiblings.

"Words cannot describe how much Noehren will be deeply missed by his family and friends," the memorial page states.

The family says Noehren suffered a severe brain injury after being hit. They do not blame the driver, saying "our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to him, too."

Noehren passed away Sunday morning.

"The silver lining behind this heartbreaking story is that Noehren’s body is in excellent physical condition and the doctors are hopeful that he will be a strong organ donor for up to six people," according to the statement.

On social media, friends offered their condolences to the family.

"These are friends of ours who used to live in the Clearfield area. We have continued our friendship from afar, then news came of this very sad loss in their family just a couple days ago," one woman posted. "I am grateful for their peace and example of faith."

"It has been a very tragic time for the Axelson/Eggett family, but they are moving forward with faith and finding hope in the reality that Noehren has returned to see his own father, who passed away from cancer when Noehren was just eight years old," according to the memorial fund statement.

"We love you, Noehren. The world will never be the same without you."