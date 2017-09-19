PROVO — City officials have named Capt. Rich Ferguson as Provo's new full-time police chief.

Ferguson has been the Provo Police Department's interim chief since March. After a six-month search for a new chief, the city announced Tuesday that Ferguson was selected to keep the job.

He fills the position left open by the controversial resignation of former Provo Police Chief John King.

King retired after 3 ½ years as chief. At the time, city officials characterized his resignation as needing to spend more time with his family in Maryland and be with his sick mother. But it was later revealed that King also had a sexual assault allegation levied against him by a woman.

The claim was investigated and turned over to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, which declined to file charges due to insufficient evidence.

Ferguson was captain over the police department's patrol division. According to his LinkedIn page, Ferguson has been a law enforcer for 24 years. He has also worked in the Provo Police Department's Special Operations Division and the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. He attended school at Broadview University in Salt Lake City.