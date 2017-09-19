Say goodbye to Taco Bell drive-thru.

WCMH-TV in Columbus, Ohio, reported Tuesday that Taco Bell will open 300 new catina-style restaurants that won’t include drive-thru windows.

Right now, 70 percent of Taco Bell’s business comes from drivers.

The new restaurants will likely open in major cities across the country in 2022, Eater reported.

The stores will aim to bring in foot traffic with open kitchens and a digital menu.

For Utahns, these new restaurants sound similar to Cafe Rio or Costa Vida.

“One of the cool things happening in America right now is the revitalization of urban areas, and we’re seeing millennials moving into downtown areas,” Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s chief operating officer, told Eater.

Taco Bell plans to open 50 stores in Manhattan alone. It will also add locations in Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Nashville and other West Coast cities.

Grams said Taco Bill might change its menu to accomodate more sophisticated eaters. The stores will likely serve alcohol, too.

“We’re not locked into it has to be a taco or a burrito,” Grams said, according to Eater. “This brand more than any other isn’t afraid to try new things.”