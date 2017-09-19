Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas tied for the top score in the season premiere of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night, tying with Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold for 22 out of 30 points from the judges.

“I was expecting you to be great at the lyrical dances, the foxtrot, the waltz,” said judge Len Goodman. “You come out there with that cha-cha-cha, it was crisp, it was clean ... that, for me — the dance of the night.”

Stirling and Ballas performed to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon, ​featuring​ ​Ray​ ​Dalton. The number, comprised of quick footwork, classic cha-cha and synchronized dancing, was only slightly knocked down in points due to Stirling’s posture.

“You did great, but watch your shoulders. They come forward just a little bit,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba, giving the couple a seven out of 10.

In footage prior to the performance, Stirling, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, acknowledged that she sometimes struggles using her upper body since she’s usually holding a violin on stage.

“You notice, the arms are like the hardest thing for me to add, cause I never use my arms,” she told Ballas. Her partner, however, only had positive things to say about the electronic violinist.

“Lindsey’s had a lot of courage, a lot of heart,” Ballas said. “And that to me is half the battle.”