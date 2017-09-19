An earthquake rattled California last night, specifically the greater Los Angeles area.
According to the U.S. Geographical Survey, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the area of Westwood, Calif., in the middle of the night. That’s close to the heart of Los Angeles.
Like California, western states such as Idaho and Utah have experienced their fair share of earthquakes. In fact, Idaho’s seen more than 100 in the last month, in what some are calling an “earthquake swarm.”
On Monday, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit Park City, just six miles outside of Lambs Canyon, according to the Deseret News.
The Hollywood earthquake gathered so much attention that it became a nationally trending story on Twitter. Celebrities and public figures alike tweeted their emotions after feeling the quake, too.
For example, Kim Kardashian West said she, like fellow tweeter Sarah Nakamura, had raced out of bed to find her children.
Other Twitter celebs reacted to the news, too.
Other Californians reacted to the earthquake: