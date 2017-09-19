An earthquake rattled California last night, specifically the greater Los Angeles area.

According to the U.S. Geographical Survey, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the area of Westwood, Calif., in the middle of the night. That’s close to the heart of Los Angeles.

Like California, western states such as Idaho and Utah have experienced their fair share of earthquakes. In fact, Idaho’s seen more than 100 in the last month, in what some are calling an “earthquake swarm.”

On Monday, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit Park City, just six miles outside of Lambs Canyon, according to the Deseret News.

The Hollywood earthquake gathered so much attention that it became a nationally trending story on Twitter. Celebrities and public figures alike tweeted their emotions after feeling the quake, too.

For example, Kim Kardashian West said she, like fellow tweeter Sarah Nakamura, had raced out of bed to find her children.

Other Twitter celebs reacted to the news, too.

oh sorry guys the earthquake was the from the bass in this new track i’m working on — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) September 19, 2017

When you feel an #earthquake for two seconds and act like you just survived something pic.twitter.com/tl70pplpKA — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 19, 2017

Of course there's an earthquake on my birthday. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 19, 2017

Holy cow. Everyone feel that? #earthquake — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

I was fast asleep during that earthquake. Now I'm like... pic.twitter.com/mI8gJcjdwK — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) September 19, 2017

Earthquake right under our house. 6 miles down. Luckily 3.6. Just one jolt. — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) September 19, 2017

Can one have #Earthquake fomo? — Rachel D. McRady (@rachelmcrady) September 19, 2017

Ok I'm awake. Just felt that #earthquake — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) September 19, 2017

Other Californians reacted to the earthquake:

Everyone in LA with one small shake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/xs7Yp3skgC — † 1994 (@susiejdreamer) September 19, 2017