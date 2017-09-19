There’s a new Obamacare repeal bill in the works, but few details are known.

The new bill, put forth by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., would be another attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The two lawmakers have been working on this bill for a few months but haven’t gained much attention, according to CNN.

But now, since Republicans only have two weeks left to figure out a new health care bill, it’s gained some traction.

“The Graham-Cassidy bill is the only repeal effort left on the table, coming even as a bipartisan Senate committee is working on legislation to stabilize the Affordable Care Act,” CNN Money reported.

Few details are known about the bill’s impact. But we’ve collected the information we do know.

The quick view: Larry Levitt, the senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, shared the highlights of the bill in a tweet:

Graham-Cassidy in a nutshell:

Reduces federal spending and block grants it.

Caps Medicaid.

Waives community rating and essential benefits. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) September 18, 2017

Repeals Obamacare: The crux of the bill is to repeal Obamacare, eliminating the penalties given when someone doesn’t have health insurance.

Eliminates lower premiums: According to CNN, Obamacare subsidies allow for lower premiums, deductibles and co-pays. This new bill would eliminate those subsidies.

Medicaid: Funding for Medicaid would change and be scaled back. It would be moved to a “block grant program,” in which states would be given a sum of money that they could spend in whatever way they want, NBC News reported.

What about pre-existing conditions?: The bill would waive any protections on pre-existing conditions. The plan would offer coverage to everyone, but a lot of the prices would depend on medical history. For example, young people might pay less, but older people would pay more.

States have more power: As NBC News reported, “the bill would open up all 50 states to major health care changes depending on their approach. Some might loosen protections on pre-existing conditions by allowing insurers to charge sick patients more or drop requirements that insurers cover certain essential health benefits.”

Will it pass?: That remains unclear. NBC News said Obamacare is in “grave danger” because of this bill. Many Republicans remain undecided. Politico said the bill is “short of 50 votes.” It only needs a simple majority to pass.

Politics could play a role: As Politico reported, the Senate GOP may want to get back on President Donald Trump’s good side after the president made deals with Democrats last week. Passing a repeal bill would align with one of Trump’s campaign promises.