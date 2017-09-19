President Donald Trump defended the United States in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

In a 40-minute speech, the 45th president explained his desire to put America first.

“As president of the United States, I will always put America first,” he said. “The United States will always be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies, but we can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal in which the United States gets nothing in return.”

His speech comes as the U.N. struggles with international crises, including North Korea’s nuclear program, terrorism and natural disasters.

We’ve collected some of the highlights of the speech.

Plans to “destroy” North Korea: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said, a reference to his nickname for North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself, and his whole regime." - President Trump #UN #Trump #UNGA pic.twitter.com/sV3eBqSZYd — Drew Liquerman 🇺🇸 (@DrewLiquerman) September 19, 2017

Trump said North Korea is a "country that imperils the world.”

The president also threatened that the U.S. “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

If the US is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. #UNGA pic.twitter.com/ll4EGiNGM5 — Security Studies (@SecStudiesGrp) September 19, 2017

The hashtag #RocketMan trended nationally following the speech.

“Crush terrorists”: Trump said he wants to “crush the loser terrorists” and “stop radical Islamic terrorism.”

StateDept : .POTUS to #UNGA on #Terrorism: All responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists. pic.twitter.com/ewbwzFiLQO — Rex Tillerson (@Secy_State_US) September 19, 2017

Putting America first: Trump said he will put his country above all others. "As long as I hold this office I will defend America's interest above all else but in fulfilling our obligations to our own nations we also realize its in everyone's interest to seek the future where all nations can be sovereign, prospersous and secure," he said.

In America the people govern, the people rule & the people are sovereign...As POTUS I will always put #AmericaFirst. -President Trump #UNGA pic.twitter.com/wKprC3zqBf — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 19, 2017

Countries are “going to hell”: Trump said that some countries "are in conflict and some, in fact, are going to hell.”

President Trump in first address to the #UNGA: "Major portions of the world are in conflict and some, in fact, are going to hell." pic.twitter.com/w7tcZrGVN5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2017

The Iran nuclear deal: Trump said the U.S. might withdraw from the Iran deal, which lifted some sanctions on the country in exchange for curbing aspects of its nuclear program. “It will mean that this agreement has seen a foundational problem, and under those conditions, Iran will be freed to choose another set of conditions," he said.

He called the deal “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions.” He added, "That deal is embarrassment to the United States, and I don't think you've heard the last of it, believe me.”

Pres. Trump at #UNGA: Iran deal "is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don't think you're heard the last of it." pic.twitter.com/KWicc0Ubz8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 19, 2017

On Venezuela: Trump said people can not sit by and watch Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro repress his country. Trump said the way Maduro treats his people is "completely unacceptable and we can not stand by and watch. We and all others share a goal. That goal is to help them regain their freedom, recover their country and restore their democracy."

"We've imposed tough calibrated sanctions on the socialist Maduro regime in #Venezuela" - #Trump at United Nations https://t.co/UiXXYnXtjP pic.twitter.com/QYU6iCwDUi — RT America (@RT_America) September 19, 2017

On the U.S. military: Trump said the American military “will soon be the strongest it's ever been.”

President Trump touts US economic growth and military spending and says it has done well since Election Day #POTUS https://t.co/deKRIIvZt2 — Prime Politics (@Prime_Politics) September 19, 2017

On his the U.S. economy: Trump said his victory on Nov. 8, 2016, changed the U.S. economy for the better. "The United States has done very well since Election Day last November 8. The stock market is at an all-time high, a record. Unemployment is at its lowest level."

Responses have begun to filter in.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., responded to Trump’s speech, saying he “greatly escalated the danger we face from both Iran and North Korea.”

NEW: @SenFeinstein: Pres. Trump's #UNGA speech "greatly escalated the danger we face from both Iran and North Korea" https://t.co/e2BNY9yz9o pic.twitter.com/CMdf7gx5dq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 19, 2017

New York Rep. Gregory Meeks also responded on Twitter.