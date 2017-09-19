Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 19.

Hatch and Lee differ on $700B bill

Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee didn't agree on a new $700 billion defense spending bill that passed in the Senate on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

While Lee opposed the bill, Hatch voted for it. Hatch proved to be on the winning side, as the bill passed 89-8.

The bill looked to help military veterans and their families. Hatch supported the bill openly.

Lee said more debate was needed before voting on what received funding from the bill.

"We owe it to the men and women serving our nation to debate these policies separately, in full, in front of the American people," Lee said.

Officers in the U. nurse arrest have faced discipline before

Both officers involved in the controversial arrest of a University Hospital nurse have previously been disciplined, according to the Deseret News.

Detective Jeff Payne has had two disciplines in his career, including one where he received suspension without pay.

Payne also received a letter of reprimand for harassing a female employee.

"Your harassing behavior was severe and persistent and created a hostile, intimidating working environment for this employee, significantly interfering with her ability to work," the written reprimand read.

The other officer, Lt. James Tracy, was disciplined 20 years ago.

Hurricane Maria heads for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló called for a state of emergency on Monday as Hurricane Maria is expected to pummel Puerto Rico, according to USA Today.

The hurricane — which became a Category 5 on Monday — will hit Puerto Rico with 150 mph winds. The island will likely flood, and the storm may leave 3.4 million people without power.

Puerto Rico residents are still recovering from Hurricane Irma, though the damage there was less than expected.

In total, 450 shelters were opened after Hurricane Irma. They will remain open as Maria makes landfall.

Rosselló said the country’s biggest challenge is to convince people of Maria’s dangerous forecast.

“These couple of hours prior to the storm are going to be critical so that we make sure that people are out of harm’s way and we can save lives,” he said.

The king of 'Studio C'

What it’s like to live your dream? Just ask Matt Meese, the creator of BYUtv’s “Studio C” sketch comedy show.

Meese’s project has reached nationwide fame thanks to his growing social media presence. The show itself has 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, and it’s even attracted a following among kids, according to the Deseret News.

Meese, who once worked as a kid DJ on Radio Disney, has been featured on late-night television, including an appearance on “Conan.”

“I like to think the audience can sense how close we all are, how much we feed off each other and how much we let everyone show off their talents,” Meese said. “I think that’s a big part of why they enjoy the show.”

Half court hero

Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac surprised a group of children by nailing a half-court shot behind his back.

Granted, Divac used to play in the NBA. But still.