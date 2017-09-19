SANDY — An erratic driver collided with multiple vehicles, including a school bus, snarling traffic Tuesday morning, according to police.

The driver of a black Nissan Versa prompted concerned calls from other drivers who said the man was driving erratically about 7:50 a.m. on 700 East, said Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

Shortly after, the driver rear-ended a school bus near 8835 S. 700 East, Nielsen said. The vehicle then traveled approximately 100 yards more, hitting three more vehicles before stopping, he said.

The male driver of the Nissan was in serious condition following the crash, Nielsen said. Additional details about the man were not immediately available. An 11-year-old child in the car with him was uninjured.

The drivers of the three cars hit, the bus driver and three children aboard the bus at the time were also uninjured, according to Nielsen. Another bus was brought in to take the children on to school.

Following the crash, all southbound lanes of 700 East between 8600 South and 9000 South were closed until shortly before noon.

Sandy police continued to investigate the incident Tuesday afternoon.