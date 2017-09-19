Jimmer Fredette is about to enter the basketball shoe game.

Fredette partnered with Chinese brand 361 to create his own new signature shoe.

ESPN shoe guru Nick DePaula tweeted out images of the new kicks, calling them “kinda fire.”

According to the photos, the shoes come in black and white, red and blue, orange, black and blue, just black and a handful of other colors.

See the photos below.

Over in China, Jimmer Fredette just unveiled his own signature shoe with Chinese brand 361, and they're kinda fire. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/0vtOvoNMII — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 19, 2017

CBS NBA writer Jack Maloney also said Fredette’s shoes “look pretty nice.”

“I'm not sure what those Chinese symbols mean, but they're a cool touch, the mesh design looks a little Adidas Boost-ish, but that's not exactly a bad thing, and the various colorways are fresh,” he wrote.

Fredette's shoes aren't available yet on 361's website. However, you can receive a 25 percent discount on all the brand's basketball shoes (there are four types, all for $125) by entering the code "Jimmer."

Fredette, a BYU grad who was drafted 10th in the 2011 NBA draft, signed last year with the Shanghai Sharks, where he’s averaged 37.4 points per game, winning the league's international MVP award, according to Bleacher Report.

Fredette considered a return to the NBA, but instead signed a two-year deal with the Sharks.

“Now he is enough of a star to get his own signature shoe, which based on looks alone could sell quite a few pairs around the world,” according to Bleacher Report.