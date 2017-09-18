The month of September has continued to be busy for the University of Utah men's basketball program, as it has received a commitment from 6-foot-6 wing Timmy Allen as part of its 2018 recruiting class.

Allen announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday night. He was in Salt Lake City on an official visit last weekend.

Happy to announce I have committed to the University of Utah🔴⚪️#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/z0BetSKeAq — timmy (@timmybuckets35) September 19, 2017

Originally from Arizona, Allen has been playing for Compton Magic in Southern California, one of the premiere AAU programs in the country and the club team in which current Runnin' Utes Sedrick Barefield and Justin Bibbins played for in high school.

MagicNation StandUp!

Timmy Allen #RedMountain has committed to the University of Utah

Big Things ahead for @timmybuckets35 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/f515R73M9K — Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) September 19, 2017

According to an article by Scout.com's Josh Gershon from Aug. 10, Allen was also seriously considering UCLA, Texas Tech, San Diego State and Iowa State. Scout ranks Allen as the No. 110 prospect in the Class of 2018.

This month, Utah has also received a commitment from point guard Naseem Gaskin for 2018, and Devante Doutrive will redshirt this season and begin playing next year as well.