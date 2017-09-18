A sixth-place outing from Kendra Dalton led BYU women’s golf to a fourth-place team finish after two rounds of play at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Monday.

“Kendra (Dalton) played very well,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “We had a good first round as a team, and it was nice to see Rose (Huang) shoot under par. We were ready to start today, which was nice to see, but we could manage ourselves better.”

The Cougars shot 8-over (288-288) as a team on Monday to claim fourth place after 36 holes. Illinois and Kent State are tied for first place at 8-under.

Dalton carded a first-round 74 and bounced back with a 66 in the afternoon round. Shooting 5-under in round two, the senior tied with three other competitors for the low round of the day. Dalton finished the day at 2-under and with eight birdies.

Huang fired 70-72 to shoot even par on Monday. The junior birdied five holes and is currently tied for 15th place.

Anna Kennedy shot 5-over through two rounds of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. Kennedy recorded her second eagle of the year on the par-5 11th hole at Cherokee Country Club. The sophomore is tied for 35th place.

Aiko Leong and Annie Yang are tied for 52nd place and 63rd place, respectively. Leong carded 73-77, while Yang fired 71-81.

Naomi Soifua competed for the Cougars as an individual. Soifua shot 7-over in the morning round and 6-over in the afternoon round. The freshman is tied for 71st place at 13-over.

BYU women’s golf plays the third and final round of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday. Tournament competition begins at 7 a.m. MT, in a shotgun start. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU women’s golf schedule page.