Dixie State’s women’s golf team stands in 14th place overall after its first competitive round of the 2017 fall season at the Fort Lewis College-hosted Skyhawk West Regional Preview played Monday at the par-71 Hillcrest Golf Club.

The Trailblazers carded a team score of 313 (+29), 28 shots off the pace set by round-one leader Dallas Baptist (285, +1), which owns a 15-stroke lead on second-place West Texas A&M (300, +16), and is 16 shots clear of Cal State San Marcos (301, +17). St. Mary’s is a shot back of CSUSM in fourth (302, +18), and California Baptist (305, +21) is in fifth place, though there are 10 teams, including DSU, separated by just eight shots in places fifth through 14th heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Junior Katie Ford fired the Trailblazers low round of the day as she penciled in two birdies on her way to a 4-over 75 to stand in a 10-way tie for 14th overall. Senior Cobair Collinsworth followed in t-48th place at 7-over 78, which was matched by freshman Cailyn Cardall (78, +7), who was making her collegiate debut. Fellow freshman Kaitlynn Deeble is tied for 76th place after she posted an 11-over 82 in her first collegiate round, and sophomore Ashley Fernandez is tied for 91st after an opening 85 (+14).

Dixie State looks to climb up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 9 a.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.