SOUTH SALT LAKE — Granite School District will conduct public meetings this week on a proposed $238 million bond initiative to rebuild and renovate schools throughout the school district.

The issue will go before voters on Nov. 7.

If approved by voters, bond proceeds would be used to rebuild 14 schools, including Cyprus and Skyline high schools, and pay for remodeling projects at 17 schools.

The bond would also allow the district to improve schools as needed, such as seismic upgrades, security enhancements and general maintenance updates.

The meetings will include a brief presentation on the bond, followed by time for questions and comments by members of the public.

Meetings will be conducted:

• Tuesday — Hunter High School, 4200 S. 5600 West, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the media center.

• Wednesday — Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the media center.

• Thursday — Taylorsville Elementary School, 2010 W. 4230 South, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the media center.

People who are unable to attend the meetings can learn more about the bond proposal at gsdfuture.org. Questions or comments can be emailed to gsdfuture@graniteschools.org.