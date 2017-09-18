The Westminster men's basketball team released its schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season Monday. Head coach Norm Parrish has compiled a challenging schedule featuring 15 home games and a first-time matchup exhibition game at BYU. The Griffins finished last season in fourth place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference of NCAA II with an 18-6 overall record on the season and return two starters.

Westminster begins the season with a trip to Provo for an exhibition game with BYU on Nov. 1. The home opener is slated for Nov. 10, against Johnson and Wales Denver in the Behnken Field House, followed by a second contest the following night against Johnson and Wales on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Griffins travel to Puerto Rico for two games against UPR Mayaguez on Nov. 17, and Caribbean University on Nov 18. Playing in Puerto Rico allows for two extra games as allowed per the NCAA exemption (once in four years) for playing in contests in Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico or Canada.

The Westminster Thanksgiving Classic takes place in the Behnken Field House on Nov. 24 and 25, with games against Dickinson State (North Dakota) and Seattle Pacific in the finale.

The Griffins third season in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play begins with road games against Colorado Mesa on Nov. 30, and Western State on Dec. 2. The Griffins are then home for five games against Colorado State Pueblo on Dec. 8, and New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 9. The following week Fort Lewis and Adams State come to Salt Lake City on Dec. 15 and Dec 16, respectively. To finish the home stand, the Griffins play Colorado Mines on Dec 30.

The New Year sees the Griffins on the road at Colorado Christian on Jan. 4, and Colorado Mines on Jan. 6. Then they return home to take on Regis and Chadron State on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, respectively. After not playing in South Dakota last season, the Griffins will return this season to play Black Hills State on Jan. 18, and South Dakota Mines on Jan. 20.

Westminster then plays its next four games in Salt Lake City. The Griffins begin the stretch against Metro State on Jan. 26, and then UCCS on Jan. 27. They finish their home slate against Western State on Feb. 2, and Senior Night against Colorado Mesa on Feb. 3.

The Griffins season ends with five-straight road games. Westminster will be at New Mexico Highlands on Feb. 8, Colorado State Pueblo on Feb 10 and Regis on Feb 17. The season concludes with games at Adams State on Feb. 22, and Fort Lewis on Feb. 24.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).