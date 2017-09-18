SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert was scheduled to officiate the wedding of a Democratic state lawmaker Monday evening.

Herbert's office says the Republican governor was expected to perform the wedding of Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Murray, and schoolteacher Travis Lee Dahl at the state Capitol.

The governor's office said Herbert was honored to have been asked to be a part of the ceremony.

In addition to local government officials and religious officials, the governor, lieutenant governor, and top lawmaker in the House and Senate are all able to solemnize marriages in Utah.