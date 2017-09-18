SALT LAKE CITY — The husband of a woman who died in the Weber County Jail has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court.

A state medical examiner's report attributed the woman's death to narcotics withdrawal and dehydration.

The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court claims Weber County Sheriff Terry Thompson and 20 unnamed jailers and medical personnel were negligent when Marion Herrera, 40, was incarcerated, the Standard-Examiner reported.

Herrera was arrested by South Ogden police May 18, 2016, on suspicions that she cashed a $763 forged check at a credit union. She was found unresponsive on May 22.

Efforts to seek comment from the sheriff's office, which operates the jail, were not immediately successful.