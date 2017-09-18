SAN ANTONIO — Nominations and applications are being sought for the Operation Homefront 2018 Military Child of the Year awards.

The annual awards recognize six young people ages 13-18 for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement and other criteria while facing the challenges of military family life. Each represents a branch of the armed forces in which a parent serves — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard.

A seventh award, open to those 13-18, is the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation, which recognizes the power of innovative thinking. Examples include a new invention, improvement to existing technology or creation of a new nonprofit.

Students can apply for the Innovation Award themselves, and anyone can nominate a deserving youth for a service branch award. Nominations and applications are being taken at www.militarychildoftheyear.org through Dec. 4.

Jamal Braxton, a student at Northridge High School in Layton, was named the 2017 Air Force Military Child of the Year.