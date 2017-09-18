PROVO — Check out this week's college football statistical rankings and they simply confirm BYU's colossal struggles on the field this season.

The numbers are uglier than a lanced boil.

Out of 129 FBS teams, the Cougar offense ranks among the worst in the nation in several categories, including No. 127 in total offense (221.8 ypg); No. 126 in scoring offense (9.8 ppg); No. 125 in passing efficiency (93.70); No. 123 in rushing offense (77.5 ypg); and No. 121 in passing yards per completion (9.62).

At a place known for its All-American quarterbacks and high-scoring offenses, those offensive rankings are downright offensive.

On the defensive side of the ball, BYU is No. 125 in first-down defense (86); No. 108 in passing efficiency defense (150.92); No. 104 in sacks (one per game); No. 85 in third-down conversion percentage defense (.418); No. 83 in turnovers gained (3); and No. 82 in total defense (405 ypg).

Aaron Thorup

No wonder the Cougars are 1-3. Some observers believed, due to the strength of its schedule, that BYU could have only one victory through the first four games, but nobody predicted things could look this abysmal.

Yes, there’s plenty of work for BYU to do during this bye week before traveling to Utah State on Sept. 29.

Offensively, the Cougars have been historically bad, albeit against good defensive teams. Utah, Wisconsin and Louisiana State are each ranked in the top 20 nationally in total defense.

In BYU’s 40-6 defeat to then-No. 10 Wisconsin last Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Cougars failed to score a touchdown at home for the first time since 2005.

In a 27-0 loss against then-No. 12 LSU, BYU gained only 97 yards of offense, its fewest in a single game since it had 92 against Iowa State in 1974. And the Cougars were shut out for only the third time since 1975 — a stretch of 528 games.

Looking ahead, it’s not exactly comforting for BYU to know that LSU got drubbed 37-7 at Mississippi State on Saturday, which now is ranked No. 17 in the AP poll. The Cougars visit Starkville on Oct. 14.

BYU has scored just four touchdowns in 16 quarters and a total of 39 points in four games (only 19 points against three FBS opponents) — one of the worst stretches in school history.

Maybe this epic futility shouldn’t shock anyone.

Heading into the season, there were plenty of question marks surrounding potential offensive playmakers. Not only did BYU lose running back Jamaal Williams and quarterback Taysom Hill, two of the top five rushers in school history, but the Cougars were trying to break in a bunch of inexperienced running backs and wide receivers.

During fall camp, offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said of the wide receivers, “These aren’t household names yet. But they will be.”

Only one receiver, Talon Shumway, has caught double-digit passes this season (12 for 130 yards), while freshman tight end Matt Bushman has a team-leading 14 receptions for 158 yards.

And it didn’t help that running back Ula Tolutau and tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau suffered injuries in fall camp. Laulu-Pututau has not played a down this season, while Tolutau didn’t make an impact until the third game against Utah. Tolutau has 19 carries this season for 86 yards and a touchdown and he's given the ground game a much-needed lift.

BYU’s offensive line, meanwhile, with four returning starters, hasn’t been as good as advertised.

There were signs of trouble in the season opener, when the Cougars scored only 20 points against FCS opponent Portland State.

Now, BYU is without starting quarterback Tanner Mangum, who had looked shaky running Detmer's pro-style offense before sustaining an ankle injury on the final offensive play against Utah. Beau Hoge received his first career start against Wisconsin and completed 11 of 20 passes for 111 yards with two interceptions and he gave up a safety.

The Cougar defense had been playing reasonably well this season despite being forced to defend short fields due to turnovers and other miscues. But Wisconsin toyed with BYU's defense, rolling up 491 yards of offense. Badger quarterback Alex Hornibrook completed 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Then again, BYU’s defense has made opposing QBs look stellar this season. LSU QB Danny Etling completed 14 of 17 passes for 173 yards and Utah’s Tyler Huntley was 27 of 36 for 300 yards and he ran for another 89.

The Cougars have faced two of the nation’s top running backs, LSU’s Derrius Guice and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 120 and 128 yards, respectively.

Last season, BYU ended up No. 2 nationally with 31 turnovers gained, including 21 interceptions. This season, the Cougars have forced only three turnovers. BYU has one interception, by safety Zayne Anderson, which came against Portland State.

The Cougars had trouble getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks a year ago and that trend has continued. BYU has recorded just one sack in its last three games.

As for special teams? The Cougars rank dead last, No. 129, in punt returns. Besides that, the special teams look solid compared to the offensive and defensive numbers. They rank No. 37 in net punting, No. 44 in kickoff return defense and No. 64 in kickoff returns. Placekicker Rhett Almond has hit 4 of 6 field goal attempts.

As bad as things have been overall, there are some bright spots to build on.

Bushman and Tolutau provide the Cougar offense hope as playmakers. On defense, freshman defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga has shown a lot of potential.

Perhaps the best news for BYU? After the mid-October game at Mississippi State, the schedule lightens up considerably with contests against East Carolina, San Jose State, Fresno State, UNLV, UMass and Hawaii.

But first, the Cougars need to fix their problems on both sides of the ball — before those numbers get any uglier.