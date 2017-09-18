Nadia Gomes led BYU to a 3-2 win over Kansas on Monday afternoon at South Field in Provo.

“Kansas came out and put in a sweet goal, but the girls battled back and I thought we got some good momentum and Nadia came through and scored a couple goals for us,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We created a lot of opportunities. We got 24 shots off today, which is more like BYU soccer, especially here at home."

Kansas (5-4-1) got off to a quick start with a goal in the third minute of the game. Eva Eliasdottir netted the ball over the outstretched hands of Hannah Clark to secure the Jayhawks early 1-0 lead.

BYU (2-4-3) fired back with a goal of its own in the 29th minute of the game. Senior Gomes dribbled the ball up the middle of the field and shot off her left foot. The ball found its way to the bottom right corner of the net to tie the game.

Ten minutes later a hand ball in the box gave the Cougars a penalty kick. Gomes took the kick and netted her second goal of the game in the 41st minute to give BYU the 2-1 lead. This was her third goal of the season.

The Cougars finished the first half with 13 shots, compared to the Jayhawks’ eight.

In the 65th minute, Cameron Tucker scored BYU’s third-consecutive goal of the game. Following an assist by Madie Lyons Mathews, Tucker netted her second goal of the season and brought the score to 3-1.

The Jayhawks brought it back in the 85th minute of the game, scoring a goal from the center of the box. BYU’s goalkeeper ran out to grab the ball but was unable to get a handle on it. An assist to the middle of the box provided Kansas’ Grace Hagan an open goal, but the Cougars hung on for a 3-2 win.

Overall, BYU finished with 24 shots, compared to Kansas' 10. This was Kansas' first loss on the road since 2016.

BYU women's soccer returns to South Field on Friday, Sept. 22, to face Utah Valley University in the UCCU Crosstown Clash at 7 p.m. MDT. BYUtv will carry the game live, and it will be streamed on BYUtv.org. Fans can also hear the game on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.

