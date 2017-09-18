Dixie State senior forward Tana Singley was named Pacific West Conference women’s soccer player of the week Monday after her record-tying performance in the Trailblazers’ 8-2 home win over Westminster College last Friday.

Singley (5-foot-5; Farmington, Utah/Viewmont HS) scored one goal and tied a DSU single-match record with four assists, including dimes on three of Dixie State’s single-match record seven first-half goals vs. the Griffins. She also accounted for one of Dixie State’s first period goals and collected her record-tying fourth assist in the second half. Singley’s four assists tied her with former DSU player Shannon Larsen, who collected four assists in a 4-0 DSU win over Grand Canyon on October 30, 2009.

Dixie State (3-1-0, 0-0-0 PacWest) continues its five-match homestand and begins its final season of PacWest play this week as the Trailblazers host Chaminade on Thursday, Sept. 21, and league newcomer Biola on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Legend Solar Stadium.

