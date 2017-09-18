It’s up to our defense to get our offense a short field as often as possible. We have a good group. I don't really see a weakness.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s defense has posted some impressive numbers through non-conference victories over North Dakota, BYU and San Jose State.

The 21st-ranked Utes enter Friday’s Pac-12 opener at Arizona as the conference leaders in rushing defense (49.3 ypg), turnovers gained (tied with 9), total defense (246 ypg) and fewest opponent first downs (41).

They’re second in passes defended (25), pass breakups (tied with 19), interceptions (6) and pass efficiency defense (94.72 rating), and third in scoring defense (15 ppg), third-down defense (27.3 percent), sacks per game (3) and fumbles recovered (3).

“It seems to have gotten better each week as the season has progressed,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who added that it was outstanding to have recorded five takeaways in Saturday’s 54-16 win over San Jose State.

“It’s up to our defense to get our offense a short field as often as possible. We have a good group. I don't really see a weakness,” he continued. “Our front is playing well, the backers are playing well, all three levels are playing well. The secondary is doing a nice job.”

Despite the success, Whittingham acknowledged that it’s never going to be perfect.

“But overall, I think that defense has a chance to be pretty good,” he said. “And it seems like they are heading in that direction."

Sophomore cornerback Julian Blackmon, who leads the Utes with two interceptions, noted that it all begins up front with the defensive line. He credits the pressure for making things easier in the secondary. Blackmon also noted that the linebackers have been smart in their zone drops and are moving the right way.

“I just feel like all three phases of our defense are playing really well,” Blackmon said.

