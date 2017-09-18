SALT LAKE CITY — Harley Quinn is about to crash Batman's 75th anniversary party.

On Sept. 23, participating stores, schools and libraries all throughout the country will celebrate the two DC Comic book characters by giving away free comic books, donning masks or hosting celebrities for signings.

The event, which is now in its fourth year, originally began to honor Batman's 75th anniversary. This year, Harley Quinn, Batman's nemesis, is taking over, according to DC Comics.

Harley Quinn has risen in popularity after the recent release of the movie "Suicide Squad" and the Batman: Arkham video games series. She also has her own comic book series, DC Comics wrote.

It is Harley Quinn's 25th anniversary after she first appeared on "Batman: The Animated Series" in 1992.

Visit these places in Utah on Sept. 23 to celebrate the two characters.

Get a special edition comic from The King's English Bookshop at 11 a.m.

Buy two DC Comics and get the third free from Barnes & Noble at The Gateway. Also, get one of three special edition comics made just for Batman Day 2017.

Get free comic books and some coloring pages for kids at The Printed Garden in Sandy between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.