Football

Brooks Mickelsen, North Sevier (Jr.)

Has been instrumental in leading North Sevier to a 4-1 start this season, the best start for the program since the team had an undefeated regular season in 1996.

Two weeks ago Mickelsen finished with 10 catches for 171 yards and five touchdowns in North Sevier’s 39-13 win over American Leadership.

Last weekend he made key contributions on defense as well finishing with three tackles as North Sevier blanked Enterprise 10-0 to open 2A South region play with a win.

“Brooks is a senior and one of our team captains. He was nominated for the Junior Scholar-Athlete award last spring. He is a three-sport athlete: Football, basketball, and baseball,” said North Sevier coach Devin Lindley.

Mickelsen has 21 catches so far this season for 315 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Girls Soccer

Tara Warner, Springville (So.)

Had a big week last week in leading Springville to its first two region wins of the season.

She recorded a brace in the Red Devils’ 4-2 win over Provo on Tuesday and then added two more goals against Wasatch on Thursday in the 3-2 victory.

"Tara is a very smart and confident player. She excels anywhere on the field and will battle to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Springville coach Natalie Baker.

Warner has 14 goals so far this season.

Volleyball

Madi Robinson, Lone Peak (Jr.)

A junior outside hitter for the Knights, Robinson was named to the all-tournament team at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas last weekend.

Robinson helped lead Lone Peak to a 3-0 record in pool play and then a 2-2 record in bracket play on Saturday as the Knights won the seventh-place game in the gold bracket.

Robinson had 117 kills on the weekend and hit .356.

“Madi brings a focused and fearless intensity to our team that helped us beat four nationally ranked teams. She's willing to do whatever our team needs to be successful,” said Lone Peak coach Reed Carlson.

Girls Cross Country

Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross (Fr.)

The freshman continued to impress this season with another strong race at the BYU Autumn Classic last weekend.

Against a deep field of runners, Hansen finished in second place behind North Summit senior Sadie Sargent.

Hansen finished with an impressive time of 17:30.7 on the course at East Bay Golf Course.

“Although this is Carlee's first year of running cross country, she has a good innate sense of pacing and strategy. Our goal going into the meet was to be in the top 5, but that she only needed to work her way up to that point. She continued to make good moves throughout the race and then set herself up in a position to finish strong passing a few girls in the last 200 meters. We were excited with how well she ran on Saturday considering her relative inexperience in large meets up to this point,” said Woods Cross coach Sam Wood.

Boys Cross Country

Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane (Jr.)

Dominated the field at the Hurricane XC Invitational at Sand Hollow Golf Course last Wednesday.

The junior won with a time of 14:44.90 against Region 9 competition, finishing 28 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher — which happened to be his freshman younger brother Joshua.

Armstrong was a fourth-place finisher at the state meet last year and he figures to be one of the favorites heading into this year’s state meet next month.

Boys Golf

Oscar Maxfield, Highland (Sr.)

Has enjoyed an outstanding season so far for the Rams.

In his two most recent matches he shot a 66 at Rose Park and a 65 at Talon’s Cove. Last month he participated in the Utah Open as an amateur and had a great performance shooting a 217 in the three-day tournament at Riverside Country Club in Provo.

His other three region scores are 68, 72 and 68.

Girls Tennis

Abby Francl, St. Joseph (So.)

Had an outstanding week last week at No. 1 singles for St. Joseph.

She won her match against Summit Academy in routine fashion. Against Layton Christian’s No. 1 singles player, who is a competitive player from Venezuela, Francl prevailed 7-6, 6-3.

St. Joseph coach Gary Griffenhagen has been impressed by how well Francl has handled herself in her first season play at No. 1 singles.

“Abby was quite upset at 5-6, after she had led 5-2. We talked, she pulled herself together, and won the tiebreaker. Good composure for a player,” said Griffenhagen.