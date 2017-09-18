How wonderful it has been the last couple of weeks to see this country come together, to be unified, to reach out beyond color, nationality, position and help those in such need. How sad it is that it has to take a catastrophe to see the good in this country. As hard as it has been to watch the devastation on the news, it has been so much better than having to watch the hate, the bigotry, the worst of what people can do and be.

We had a National Day of Prayer, these communities in Texas have turned to prayer, people all over this country have turned to prayer for family, friends and just for people. I remember after 9/11 this country was united in prayer, asking for help and seeking for comfort from God. When are we going to learn that we not only need God during hard times and devastating times, but we need him at all times?

How much devastation is it going to take to get people to realize what motivates hate and what motivates love? I vote for love.

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake