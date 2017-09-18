BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — As winter approaches, some facilities and amenities in the park will close or reduce their operating hours.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, the park’s Visitor Center and Bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; beginning Sunday, Nov. 5, the facilities will close at 4:30 p.m. The Visitor Center will also be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Though some will close earlier, all concession services will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25, the Bryce Canyon Shuttle will transition to its fall schedule, providing service beginning at 8 a.m. until the final outbound bus from the park departs the Visitor Center at 6:15 p.m. Shuttle service will continue in the park through Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Lodge at Bryce Canyon and the Sunrise Hotel unit will close for the season at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5. Both facilities will reopen on March 23, 2018. Lodging rates at the Sunset Hotel will be discounted beginning in November until it closes for the season on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

The General Store at Sunrise Point will provide limited breakfast, lunch and early dinner options to park visitors from Sunday, Nov. 5, until it closes on Monday, Jan. 1., 2018.

North Campground Loop A will also remain open for the winter season, but loops B-D, Sunset Campground and the North Campground dump station will close in mid-October or earlier if overnight temperatures drop dramatically.

Bryce Canyon National Park’s main road will remain open but will be subject to temporary road closures following heavy snowfall, while the Fairyland Point and Paria View roads will be closed to vehicular traffic and left unplowed for cross-country skiers and snowshoeing. Cross-country skiing is permitted above the canyon rim, however no skiing, snowboarding or other sliding is allowed below the rim.