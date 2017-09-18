Dixie State sophomore safety Mike Jones was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Trailblazers 38-16 win over Black Hills State.

Jones recorded eight tackles (six solo tackles) and one sack to lead the defensive charge in Saturday’s victory. He also forced two fumbles, highlighted by a big hit to jar the ball loose as Black Hills State approached the red zone in the third quarter. The fumble was recovered by the Trailblazers and returned 58 yards to the BHSU 18-yard line. Jones put the finishing touches on his performance with a pass breakup in the fourth quarter.

The award marks the first RMAC weekly award for the Trailblazers in the 2017 campaign.

Dixie State hosts No. 20 Central Washington in its lone non-conference matchup of the season on Saturday at 6 p.m., at Legend Solar Stadium.

