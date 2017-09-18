PROVO — Free T-shirts are being offered to residents who sign up for emergency alerts from the city.

The Utah County Alert Notification System allows officials to quickly provide residents with critical information in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, law enforcement activity, missing persons, and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

To sign up for the alerts, go to alerts.utahcounty.gov and click the “Sign Up” link. Participants will then be asked to create a profile by creating a username and entering their first and last name, password, security question and answer, email, and accepting the terms of use.

Once the account has been created, participants can take a screen capture of the completed account and show it to a customer service representative at Provo City Center, 351 W. Center, to redeem their shirt.