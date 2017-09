Ever wondered how people get involved with Cons?

Author Gama Martinez joins the show to chat about he got involved with Salt Lake Comic Con (and some other events).

He launched a book series there a few years back, and he's on a Star Trek panel this year. It's a short, fun conversation about being an author or panelist at a con.

