Under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah had one of his best NFL performances in Detroit's 24-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday.

Ansah finished the game with three sacks for the Lions, a half-sack short of his pro career high. One sack came on a third-and-6, and another he forced Giants quarterback Eli Manning to fumble the ball.

The fifth-year pro also had six solo tackles in helping the Lions improve to 2-0 on the young season.

It's the eighth multi-sack game of Ansah's career and first in the regular season since he had a career-high 3.5 sacks against Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 2015. He also had two sacks in the Lions' playoff loss to Seattle last season.

"It's been a long journey coming, with the injuries (and) staying out," Ansah said during the ESPN postgame telecast following the Lions win. Ansah missed much of training camp this year and missed time in 2016 because of injuries. "This was a great night and a special one."

In other NFL local Week 2 play, former University of Utah left tackle Garett Bolles was on his way to playing every offensive snap for the Denver Broncos against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when a scary situation happened.

Bolles, the rookie first-round draft pick, went down with a left ankle injury during the third quarter of the Broncos’ 42-17 victory. The former Ute immediately signaled for trainers after going down on Jamaal Charles' run inside the red zone and left the field on a cart.

On Monday, though, good news was delivered by Denver coach Vance Joseph.

"It’s a lower-leg bruise, so we’re very lucky that it wasn’t serious," he said in a press conference streamed on social media. "He’s week to week. We dodged a bullet in my opinion."

Bolles started at left tackle for the second straight game and played 58 offensive snaps before leaving the game with the injury. He played every offensive snap for Denver in their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers. According to the Denver Post, he left the stadium Sunday on crutches and with his left foot in a walking boot.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the NFL locals performed Week 2, including noteworthy snap counts:

Texans 13, Bengals 9

HOUSTON

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 66 offensive snaps for the Texans.

CINCINNATI

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and had five tackles, including three solo stops, while adding a pass deflection while playing all 66 defensive snaps for the Bengals.

Ravens 24, Browns 10

BALTIMORE

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah: Came on as a substitute and played 32 offensive snaps at guard.

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Not active for game.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started and had an interception, picking off a DeShone Kizer pass on third down at the Baltimore 26. He also had four solo tackles and a pass deflection while playing all 71 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

CLEVELAND

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High: Had two solo tackles, including a 2-yard tackle for loss on a run play. He also recovered a fumble by teammate Trevon Coley after Coley had recovered a Baltimore fumble on the same play.

Panthers 9, Bills 3

CAROLINA

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Started at center and played all 68 offensive snaps for the Panthers.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had three tackles, including a 2-yard tackle for loss while playing 24 defensive snaps — 44 percent of the Panthers’ defensive snaps.

Jared Norris, LB, Utah: Had a special teams tackle while playing 18 special teams snaps.

BUFFALO

Kaelin Clay, WR/Ret., Utah: Returned two punts for 2 yards, fumbling on one.

Cardinals 16, Colts 13

ARIZONA

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Started at running back, his first career NFL start, and had nine carries for 22 yards, a punt return for 6 yards and two kickoff returns for 35 yards.

INDIANAPOLIS

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Had three carries for 11 yards, including a 5-yard carry on a third-and-1 play on a Colts touchdown drive, and one reception for 8 yards.

Titans 37, Jaguars 16

TENNESSEE

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Had a solo tackle.

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Had three tackles, including two solo stops, and forced a fumble on a Jacksonville pass play, with the ball going out of bounds.

JACKSONVILLE

No locals on active roster

Chiefs 27, Eagles 20

KANSAS CITY

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Not active for game.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 21 of 28 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown, a 15-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce that put the Chiefs up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. He also had four carries for 21 yards.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Started for Kansas City and played all 72 defensive snaps while tying for the team lead with six solo tackles and adding three quarterback hurries. One QB hurry came on a third-and-7 play that forced Philadelphia into a field-goal attempt on the next play, while another came on a third-and-13 play that forced an Eagles punt.

PHILADELPHIA

No local players

Patriots 36, Saints 20

NEW ENGLAND

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU and Bingham High: Had a special teams tackle on 18 total snaps (six on defense, 12 on special teams).

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had three solo tackles and a special teams tackle while playing 34 defensive snaps.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had four tackles, including a 2-yard tackle for loss, while playing all 65 defensive snaps for the Patriots.

NEW ORLEANS

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Not active for game.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had five tackles, including three solo stops. He also had an interception that he returned 40 yards wiped out by a New Orleans penalty.

Steelers 26, Vikings 9

PITTSBURGH

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

MINNESOTA

No local players

Buccaneers 29, Bears 7

TAMPA BAY

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Came on as a substitute.

CHICAGO

No locals on active roster

Dolphins 19, Chargers 17

MIAMI

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Not active for game.

John Denney, LS, BYU: Came on as a substitute on eight special teams snaps.

LOS ANGELES

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had an assisted special teams tackle after being elevated from the team’s practice squad.

Tenny Palepoi, DL, Utah and Skyline High: Had three solo tackles, including a 1-yard tackle for loss.

Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Not active for game.

Raiders 45, Jets 20

OAKLAND

James Cowser, DE/LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Had two tackles, including a solo stop.

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Not active for game.

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at left tackle and played all 57 offensive snaps for the Raiders.

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Not active for game.

NEW YORK

No local players

Broncos 42, Cowboys 17

DENVER

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: See above.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Not active for game.

DALLAS

Stephen Paea, DT, Timpview High: Started at defensive tackle and had a 3-yard tackle for loss.

Redskins 27, Rams 20

WASHINGTON

No locals on active roster

LOS ANGELES

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Started at strong safety and had nine tackles, including seven solo stops, while playing 70 of the Rams’ 71 defensive snaps.

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

SEATTLE

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started for Seattle and had his seventh career regular-season interception, picking off a Brian Hoyer pass at the San Francisco 43 and setting up a Seattle field goal. He also had seven tackles, including four solo stops, and two pass deflections.

SAN FRANCISCO

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Came on as a substitute on special teams.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Not active for game.

Falcons 34, Packers 23

ATLANTA

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Had a solo tackle.

GREEN BAY

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Had a special teams tackle.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Had a special teams tackle and a quarterback hurry on third down that forced a Falcons punt.

Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Not active for game.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had two carries for 6 yards, including a 4-yard carry for a first down on a drive that resulted in a field goal, and one reception for 5 yards, leading to a first down on a touchdown drive.

Lions 24, Giants 10

DETROIT

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: See above.

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had four tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle.

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Started at defensive tackle and had two solo tackles and a sack on Eli Manning. On the sack, Ngata was originally credited with a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown, but the fumble portion of the play was reversed on further review.

NEW YORK

No local players