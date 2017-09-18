No. 9 BYU women’s volleyball begins West Coast Conference play this week, traveling to Santa Clara on Thursday and San Francisco on Saturday.

Santa Clara

The Cougars face the Broncos on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. PDT, at the Leavey Event Center. Santa Clara is 7-5 so far this season — picking up its biggest win of the year last week at home against then-No. 9 Kansas in five sets. BYU leads the all-time series history, 9-4, and has won the past three meetings, including winning in four sets in the last matchup.

San Francisco

The Cougars conclude the week against the Dons on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. PDT, at the War Memorial Gym. San Francisco is 3-10 on the year, falling in three sets in each of its matches last week. BYU has never lost to the Dons and holds a 14-0 record against them. The Cougars won the last meeting a year ago in four sets.

Both matches this week will be streamed live on TheW.tv. Links to the video feed and live stats can be found on the BYU women’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.