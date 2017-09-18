WASHINGTON — Jon Huntsman Jr. won’t be in an unfamiliar seat Tuesday when he goes before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee for U.S. ambassador to Russia.

But with the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, thorny questions about the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia could make the former Utah governor a little uncomfortable.

Still, no one expects Huntsman will have trouble getting through the committee or the full Senate.

“His glide path is a smooth as could be,” said former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, now a Fox News contributor.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who worked as Huntsman's general counsel in the governor's office, will introduce his former boss at the hearing.

"Gov. Huntsman is an ambassador's ambassador," said Lee, who used to serve on the Foreign Relations Committee.

The tone of those anticipated hard questions and how Huntsman plans to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, though, could make for some compelling political theater.

But with President Donald Trump making his debut at the United Nations in a speech before the General Assembly in New York at the same time, some of the media attention could be diverted.

“I suspect Democrats will take the opportunity to dig on President Trump, but I don’t think anybody will take a true shot at Jon Huntsman,” Chaffetz said. “Mostly you’ll see grandstanding, mostly people making tough comments about Trump and Russia.”

Lee agrees, but he hopes it doesn't come to that and looks for the hearing to be more about Huntsman's ability and what he plans to do with the office.

"There is no reason why any other controversy surrounding Russia should have anything to do with this particular nominee," he said, adding those concerned about U.S.-Russia relations should be anxious to confirm Huntsman.

Chaffetz, who served as Huntsman's chief of staff in Utah, said the former governor and two-time ambassador will be ready for whatever the committee throws at him.

“He’ll be wearing his best diplomatic hat,” Chaffetz said. “I don’t think there will be anything that catches him by surprise.”

Huntsman's name for the key diplomatic post first surfaced in March, and the White House acknowledged he was Trump's pick, though the president didn't formally nominate him until July.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., heads the Foreign Relations Committee, while Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., is the ranking Democrat.

Utah’s two GOP senators are not members of the panel. But both Sen. Orrin Hatch and Lee have wholeheartedly endorsed Trump’s choice. It's not uncommon, though, for senators from the nominee's home state to speak at the hearing.

The committee won't make a decision Tuesday, but a vote could come as early as next week, then it could be weeks if not months before the Senate confirms Huntsman. A unanimous committee vote, however, could speed things up.

"I hope this isn't dragged out," Lee said.

A 2012 presidential candidate, Huntsman has been a leader of “No Labels," a group promoting bipartisanship, and enjoys a good relationship on both sides of the aisle.

Lee said many of his Senate colleagues met with Huntsman as governor or on visits to China when he was ambassador. All of them, he said, were impressed with Huntsman and how he presented himself. Lee said he would be shocked if he isn't confirmed.

Huntsman, 57, served as U.S. ambassador to China under President Barack Obama and U.S. ambassador to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush. He also served as a U.S. trade representative in Asia. The Senate confirmed him for those posts without a single objection.

Trump took to Twitter several years ago to criticize Huntsman’s job in China.

“Our diplomats are weak: @JonHuntsman's China policy proves why we need businessmen to negotiate against China,” Trump tweeted in December 2011.

In February 2012, he tweeted, “China did a major number on us during the reign of @JonHuntsman. He was easy pickens!”

Lee said he expects the Trump administration, like any other administration, would be watching carefully what's going in Russia as Huntsman, if confirmed, goes abroad.

"Any words that have been exchanged between ambassador Huntsman and President Trump in the past I don’t think will impair the relationship now," he said.

Prior to being nominated as ambassador to Russia, Huntsman expressed interest in running for Hatch’s Senate seat.