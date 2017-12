Rudy Gobert — is there anything he can’t do?

The Jazz center has called out his team for being too nice, trolled Boston and Miami fans with emojis, and retweeted video proof he can really pass.

Oh, and he has dominated the NBA with his defense.

Sports Illustrated recently rated him the 14th best player in the NBA, one ahead of Gordon Hayward.

In an unrelated item last week, Gobert tweeted, “Fake news everywhere.”

