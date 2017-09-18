CEDAR CITY — A 13-year-old boy hit by a car in Cedar City over the weekend has died from his injuries.

About 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a group of juveniles and adults were playing "night games," such as tag, in an area just west of Walmart, 1330 S. Providence Center Drive, when a boy ran out onto Cross Hollow Road and in front of a car, said Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack.

Police were informed Sunday that he had passed away. Police declined to release the boy's name.

The speed limit on Cross Hollow Road is 45 mph. Womack said it isn't heavily used in that area and doesn't have many lights, but is a main artery for people driving to Walmart. The 59-year-old man who hit the boy did not show signs of impairment and did not appear to be at fault, Womack said.

"It just appears to be a tragic accident," he said.

There is a trail system that runs alongside the road, but Womack did not know if that's where the group was playing.