Spenser Heaps,
Bountiful celebrates a point over Lone Peak during a volleyball match in Bountiful on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

The Deseret News weekly classification rankings for girls soccer and volleyball have been updated on DeseretNews.com.

Soccer teams at American Fork, Skyline, Bonneville, Manti and Rowland Hall retained the No. 1 spot in their respective classification after a strong showing last week.

American Fork beat Pleasant Grove and Bingham by a goal each to remain unbeaten on the season with a 9-0-1 record in 6A.

Skyline also kept its unbeaten record intact in 5A as it beat Murray 4-2 and then East 3-0 in Region 6 play.

Morgan had a terrific week in 3A with a 8-0 win over Summit Academy to vault into the No. 2 spot behind Manti.

In Volleyball, Lone Peak, Bountiful, Sky View, Morgan, North Summit and Rich maintained their spot at the top of their respective classification.

Lone Peak posted a 5-2 record at the Durango Classic in Las Vegas and finished in seventh place in the gold bracket with a win over Sky View, Idaho in its last game of the tournament.

Pleasant Grove checks in at No. 2 in the 6A rankings after it also posted a 5-2 record at the Durango Classic in Las Vegas.

The Region 4 rivals square off Thursday night at Pleasant Grove at 6 p.m. in a highly-anticipated rematch of their first meet back on Sept. 5 that the Knights won 3-0.

James Edward
James Edward James is the prep editor and Real Salt Lake beat writer.