The Deseret News weekly classification rankings for girls soccer and volleyball have been updated on DeseretNews.com.

Soccer teams at American Fork, Skyline, Bonneville, Manti and Rowland Hall retained the No. 1 spot in their respective classification after a strong showing last week.

American Fork beat Pleasant Grove and Bingham by a goal each to remain unbeaten on the season with a 9-0-1 record in 6A.

Skyline also kept its unbeaten record intact in 5A as it beat Murray 4-2 and then East 3-0 in Region 6 play.

Morgan had a terrific week in 3A with a 8-0 win over Summit Academy to vault into the No. 2 spot behind Manti.

In Volleyball, Lone Peak, Bountiful, Sky View, Morgan, North Summit and Rich maintained their spot at the top of their respective classification.

Lone Peak posted a 5-2 record at the Durango Classic in Las Vegas and finished in seventh place in the gold bracket with a win over Sky View, Idaho in its last game of the tournament.

Pleasant Grove checks in at No. 2 in the 6A rankings after it also posted a 5-2 record at the Durango Classic in Las Vegas.

The Region 4 rivals square off Thursday night at Pleasant Grove at 6 p.m. in a highly-anticipated rematch of their first meet back on Sept. 5 that the Knights won 3-0.