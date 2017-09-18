The Wildcats are moving up in the rankings. Weber State is 2-1 on the season and is coming off a 31-24 win at Sacramento State on Saturday.

WSU is now ranked 18th in the nation in the FCS Coaches poll and 23rd in the country in the STATS FCS media poll. The Wildcats are the second-ranked Big Sky team in the coaches poll and third in the media poll. Eastern Washington is 11th in both polls, and North Dakota is 17th in the STATS poll and 19th in the coaches poll. Southern Utah and Montana are both just outside the top 25.

The Wildcats return home to open Big Sky play Saturday when they host UC Davis at 5 p.m., at Stewart Stadium. It will also be the annual Homecoming game at Weber State.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.