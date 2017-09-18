Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 18.

Hurricane Maria heads to the Caribbean

Forecasters expect Hurricane Maria to land somewhere in the Caribbean islands this week, as the storm was recently upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, according to BBC.

The storm, which is moving roughly in the same path as Irma, will likely hit nations such as Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique and Montserrat, all of which issued warnings for the storm, BBC reported.

Puerto Rico, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands all issued hurricane warnings because of the storm, too.

These island nations are still recovering from Hurricane Irma, which devastated the region just a few weeks back, leaving 37 dead.

Read more at BBC.

Wisconsin fans shocked by BYU fans

Wisconsin steamrolled the BYU football team 40-6 Saturday.

But BYU fans didn’t take grievance with the loss. In fact, according to the Deseret News, Badger fans were shocked to find the Provo faithful being so kind.

“The nicest fans in the world,” said Mike Stakemiller about the BYU fans.

Wisconsin fans were smitten with the pleasant BYU fans and with much of the culture at LaVell Edwards Stadium. One fan told the Deseret News that he bought some Cougar Tails for the ride home.

“They looked delicious,” fan Tim Bussian told the Deseret News.

Read more at the Deseret News.

A Provo couple’s success story

BYU grads Kory and Mallory Stevens are a modern-day success story for startups, according to the Deseret News.

The couple, who was profiled by Forbes earlier this year, raised their multimillion dollar company from the ground up, avoiding rookie mistakes of accepting funding from the opening day for their clothing company — Taft Clothing.

Instead, the Stevens worked with their skills — social media skills, commitment to customers and fashion sense — to build their business.

And now, it’s worked out for them.

"I spent the last three years trying to teach Fortune 500 companies to think like Cory and Mallory naturally think," said Stanford MBA student Ryan Scott Beck, who interned with the Stevens. "These two had zero experience working in shoes, a market that's completely saturated and dominated by well-established companies with huge financial resources. "This is a business that shouldn't have succeeded … but Kory and Mallory have used their sense of style, social media savviness and a commitment to their customers that sets them totally apart."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah researchers learn about traumatic brain injury

Researchers from BYU and Utah State University said that their new study into fluids could help with traumatic brain injury research, according to the Deseret News.

The researchers said the study wasn’t originally about brain injuries. But, upon further investigations, they found that cavitation — a process that causes damage to pipes — could be happening in the body and brain.

"You have bubbles that are being formed and collapse, which send out a shockwave, which in the case of the brain (would hypothetically) cause tissue damage,” researcher and BYU mechanical engineering professor Scott Thomson told the Deseret News.

The study’s researchers used the method of breaking glass bottles and capturing what happens when those bottles break.

Using this method, the researchers could measure cavitation in a liquid, and see how it could affect people’s brains.

Read more about the study at the Deseret News.

Spicer returns … to the Emmy stage

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer returned to the spotlight Sunday night, appearing at the Emmys at the end of the show’s opening monologue, CNN reported.

"This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period — both in person and around the world," Spicer said from the stage, standing before a podium.

His appearance mimicked previous speeches he gave as the press secretary.