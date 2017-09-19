Brigham Young University graduates see more green than any other Utah graduate after graduation.

Career advice website Zippia recently compiled data on the colleges with the highest paid graduates for every state in the country.

For Utah, BYU led the way, with graduates earning roughly $54,500 right out of school. Over 10 years, that number jumps to $66,700.

BYU finished behind Saint Johns University and the University of Washington in Seattle. But the school finished ahead of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, as well as the University of Porland and the University of Delaware.

Harvard topped the entire list, ranking ahead of Stanford, the University of Pennsylvania, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and Duke within the top five.

Princeton, Yale, Darmouth, the University of Chicago and the Maine Maritime Academy rounded out the top 10.

“Some top-tier universities, such as Harvard, Yale and Princeton, show up, like you might expect they would, topping the list for their respective states. So do some state schools,” according to CNBC. “And sometimes Ivies and flagship campuses are both beaten by a dark horse: Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, for example, raced past Columbia and New York University to earn the top spot in New York and one of the top 10 spots overall.”

Massachusetts as a state topped the list for having the highest-earning students out of school. The Bay State ranked ahead of California, Pennsylvania, New York and North Carolina.

A similar report from PayScale placed BYU as the top Utah school for median earnings for their graduates, ranking at No. 111 out of 1,034 schools.

In that report, the University of Utah was ranked 214th with a median salary of $48,100.