JetBlue announced another flash sale, and some of the flights involve Utah.
- The new sale lasts for the next 48 hours. Travelers must book by Wednesday the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time.
- All flights must be between Sept. 26 and Dec. 14 of this year.
- Fights cannot be between Oct. 15 to 19, or Nov. 16 to Nov. 28.
- Travelers can’t book flights to New York (both JFK and LuGardia), Newark, New Jersey, Westchester County, New York, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.
- The flight prices are one-way tickets that include government taxes and fees. They do not include checked baggage prices.
- Boston to Salt Lake City ($164)
- Long Beach, Calif., to Salt Lake City ($54)
- New York to Salt Lake City ($164)
- Salt Lake City to Long Beach, Calif ($54)
- Salt Lake City to Boston ($144)
- Salt Lake City to New York ($164)
Want more?: Head over to Time Money, which highlighted some of the best deals for this sale, including a $59 ticket between Long Beach and Las Vegas.
Summer sales: A number of airlines lowered their ticket prices this summer, including JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska Airlines.