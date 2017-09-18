Seth Wenig, AP
A Jet Blue plane on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

JetBlue announced another flash sale, and some of the flights involve Utah.

  • The new sale lasts for the next 48 hours. Travelers must book by Wednesday the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time.
  • All flights must be between Sept. 26 and Dec. 14 of this year.
  • Fights cannot be between Oct. 15 to 19, or Nov. 16 to Nov. 28.
  • Travelers can’t book flights to New York (both JFK and LuGardia), Newark, New Jersey, Westchester County, New York, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.
  • The flight prices are one-way tickets that include government taxes and fees. They do not include checked baggage prices.

Here are the flights that involve Salt Lake City:

  • Boston to Salt Lake City ($164)
  • Long Beach, Calif., to Salt Lake City ($54)
  • New York to Salt Lake City ($164)
  • Salt Lake City to Long Beach, Calif ($54)
  • Salt Lake City to Boston ($144)
  • Salt Lake City to New York ($164)

Summer sales: A number of airlines lowered their ticket prices this summer, including JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska Airlines.

