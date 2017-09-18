JetBlue announced another flash sale, and some of the flights involve Utah.

The new sale lasts for the next 48 hours. Travelers must book by Wednesday the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time.

All flights must be between Sept. 26 and Dec. 14 of this year.

Fights cannot be between Oct. 15 to 19, or Nov. 16 to Nov. 28.

Travelers can’t book flights to New York (both JFK and LuGardia), Newark, New Jersey, Westchester County, New York, from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

The flight prices are one-way tickets that include government taxes and fees. They do not include checked baggage prices.

Here are the flights that involve Salt Lake City:

Boston to Salt Lake City ($164)

Long Beach, Calif., to Salt Lake City ($54)

New York to Salt Lake City ($164)

Salt Lake City to Long Beach, Calif ($54)

Salt Lake City to Boston ($144)

Salt Lake City to New York ($164)

Want more?: Head over to Time Money, which highlighted some of the best deals for this sale, including a $59 ticket between Long Beach and Las Vegas.

Summer sales: A number of airlines lowered their ticket prices this summer, including JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska Airlines.