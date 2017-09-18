Another “dangerous” hurricane is about to hit the Caribbean, according to BBC News.

Hurricane Maria, which was upgraded to a Category 3 storm over the weekend, is expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday, BBC reported.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm continues to move in the same path as Hurricane Irma, which devastated the same region earlier this month, causing 37 deaths and widespread damage.

Hurricane #Maria Advisory 7: Maria Forecast to Become a Major Hurricane as it Moves Near The Leeward Islands. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2017

Who’s getting hit?: Right now, it looks like the Leeward Islands will be directly hit Monday evening.

Anyone else?: Some island nations — like Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique — declared hurricane warnings.

Others, like Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, St. Martin and Anguilla, all called for a hurricane watch.

Size and strength: The National Hurricane Center said in an update Monday that storm’s maximum winds have reached 110 mph.

Will the U.S. be hit?: Forecaster don’t expect Florida or the coastal U.S. to be hit by the storm, according to CNN. The storm will likely weaken once it’s past Puerto Rico, stopping it from hitting the U.S.

What about Hurricane Jose?: Hurricane Jose is still going strong. As Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach pointed out, the storm has been going for 13 days, making it the longest-living storm in the Atlantic Ocean this year.

#Jose has been a named storm for 13 days - surpassing #Irma as longest-lived Atlantic named storm of 2017 Atlantic hurricane season to date. pic.twitter.com/J4vUMpi5hv — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 18, 2017

Jose is expected to brush along the East Coast, though. It’s currently listed as a Category 1 hurricane.