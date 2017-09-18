BYU men’s golf placed second in the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Coaches Poll, the league announced this week.

Pepperdine sits atop the preseason coaches poll, receiving eight first-place votes, while BYU tallied one first-place vote in the poll.

The WCC also announced the 2017-18 All-WCC Men’s Golf Preseason Team. Senior Patrick Fishburn and sophomore Rhett Rasmussen represent the Cougars on the 10-member team.

During the 2016-17 season, Fishburn posted a stroke average of 70.62, the third-lowest average in BYU men’s golf history. Rasmussen recorded eight top-20 finishes in 2016-17, including a first-place finish at The Goodwin.