BYU women’s golf sits atop the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Women’s Golf Preseason Coaches Poll, the league announced this week.

The Cougars received four first-place votes by four of the five WCC women’s golf coaches, while Pepperdine tallied one first-place vote.

The WCC also announced the 2017-18 All-WCC Women’s Golf Preseason Team. Kendra Dalton and Rose Huang represent the Cougars on the 10-person team.

During the 2016-17 season, Dalton posted a stroke average of 72.89, the best in BYU women's golf history. Huang recorded a 73.26 stroke average in 2016-17 to claim the fourth-best stroke average in Cougar history. Dalton and Huang combined for 18 top-20 finishes last season.